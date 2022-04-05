How 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' and Its Speakers Defied Bail Conditions & Police Order

On 7 February 2022, an Uttarakhand court had granted bail to Hindutva leader and Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad hate speech case.

At the Haridwar Dharam Sansad, among other controversial comments, Narsinghanand had called for a “war against Muslims” and urged “Hindus to take up weapons” to ensure a “Muslim didn’t become the Prime Minister in 2029.”

One of the bail conditions imposed by the court required Narsinghanand to give an undertaking to the magistrate that he will not make any speech henceforth which contributes to hate in society or obstructs communal harmony, and that he will not attend any event which increases enmity between communities, or at which there are concerns that offences similar to those he was booked under could take place again.