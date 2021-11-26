Thane Court Cancels Non-Bailable Warrant Against Param Bir Singh

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is very much in the country and is not absconding, his advocate told the Supreme Court on Monday. Image used for representative purposes.
Directing former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to cooperate with the Thane Police in investigation, a Thane Court on Friday, 26 November, cancelled the non-bailable warrant issued against him.
Earlier in the day, Singh had moved an application to cancel the warrant that had been issued by the magistrate court.
According to The Indian Express, Singh had also approached a magistrate court in Mumbai on Friday, against an order that allowed an application by city police seeking to declare him as absconding accused in connection with an extortion case.
The court order in question had been pasted outside Singh's flat in Juhu on Tuesday, 23 November.
Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up by the Thane Police to investigate a case registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, as per ANI. A DCP-level officer will probe the case.
Singh arrived in Thane to submit his statement on Friday, the police said.
In addition, the state-appointed Chandiwal Commission, which has been constituted to probe corruption allegations levelled by the former top cop against Anil Deshmukh, also summoned Singh to appear before it on 29 November, ANI reported.
The former police commissioner had appeared before the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police on Thursday, 25 November, in connection with the charges against him. He had left the Crime Branch later on the same day, after nearly seven hours of questioning.
"I have joined the investigation (in a case of extortion) today, as per the order of the Supreme Court. I am cooperating in the investigation and I have full faith in the court," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI after the interrogation.
