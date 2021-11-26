Param Bir Singh Moves Court To Cancel Order Declaring Him as Absconding

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up by the Thane Police to investigate a case registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, as per ANI. A DCP-level officer will probe the case.

Singh on Friday arrived in Thane to submit his statement, the police said.

The former Mumbai Police chief is being probed over several cases of extortion in connection with the bomb scare near businessperson Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in February this year.