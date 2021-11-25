Absconding Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Returns to City

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who is facing extortion charges in several cases in Maharashtra, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, 25 November, ANI reported.
Singh had earlier spoken to a TV news reporter and confirmed his location as being in Chandigarh, according to media reports on Wednesday.
According to PTI, Singh, who has been declared a “proclaimed offender” by a Mumbai court, had also said that he would be visiting Mumbai soon.
Earlier, senior advocate Puneet Bali, who was appearing for Singh, had stated in the court that he was in hiding as he faced a threat to his life from Mumbai Police.
Reacting on the same, the Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse on Thursday, 25 November, said, "Shocked to know that the man who served as Police Commissioner of Mumbai & Thane, held important posts feels a threat to his life," reported ANI.
The Supreme Court on Monday had granted protection from arrest to Singh in the alleged extortion case and directed him to join the probe into the matter.
Earlier in the hearing, Singh's advocate had told the SC that the IPS officer was very much in the country and not absconding, reported LiveLaw. Singh's advocate had also stated that the former Mumbai Police chief could appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) within 48 hours.
The Supreme Court had previously asked Singh to disclose his whereabouts before agreeing to hear his plea for protection against arrest.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)