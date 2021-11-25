Absconding Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Returns to City

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who is facing extortion charges in several cases in Maharashtra, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, 25 November, ANI reported.

Singh had earlier spoken to a TV news reporter and confirmed his location as being in Chandigarh, according to media reports on Wednesday.

According to PTI, Singh, who has been declared a “proclaimed offender” by a Mumbai court, had also said that he would be visiting Mumbai soon.