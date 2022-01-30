5 Terrorists, Including JeM Commander Zahid Wani, Killed in Encounter in J&K

On 29 January, a police officer was shot dead by terrorists near his residence at Hasanpora in Bijbehara locality of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased cop was identified as head constable Ali Mohammad.

"I strongly condemn the brutal killing of our J&K Police HC Ali Mohammad in Anantnag district by terrorists. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain. The perpetrators of this barbaric act will be punished soon. My deepest condolences to the family of martyr," J&K L-G Manoj Sinha tweeted after the incident.