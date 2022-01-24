PSA Against Journalist Sajad Gul as His Release a Threat: J&K Admin

Kashmiri journalist Sajad Gul, who had been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on 16 January, remains under detention due to apprehensions that he may be granted bail by the court, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has said.

“You are presently under police remand and there is every apprehension that you may get bailed out from the Hon’ble Court of law thus will prove fatal for peaceful atmosphere, tranquillity, law and order of the nation, as your release at this stage will be a threat not only for Bandipora area but for the whole valley,” an official dossier states, The Kashmir Wallah reported.

Gul, who was working as a trainee reporter at The Kashmir Walla, was booked under the PSA and shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu, a day after he was granted bail by the court in another case against him.