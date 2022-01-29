ADVERTISEMENT

Jammu and Kashmir: Police Officer Shot Dead by Terrorists in Anantnag District

The deceased police officer was identified as head constable Ali Mohammad.

A police officer was shot dead by terrorists on Saturday, 29 January, near his residence at Hasanpora in Bijbehara locality of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, the police said. The deceased cop was identified as head constable Ali Mohammad.

The constable was shot at around 5:35 pm on Saturday and later shifted to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The area was later cordoned off and a hunt was launched in order to locate the terrorists who had shot the constable, the official said.

"Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on," the Jammu & Kashmir Police said, according to news agency ANI.
ADVERTISEMENT
