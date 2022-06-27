Terrorist Arrested in J&K’s Doda, Arms and Ammunition Seized: Police

An alleged terrorist was arrested in J&K's Doda district, with arms and ammunition seized from his possession.
(Photo: PTI)
A terrorist was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, 27 June, with arms and ammunition seized from his possession, police said. The police claim that he was tasked by Pakistan-based handlers to attack police officers in the district.
He was placed under arrest, they claimed, identifying the man as Fareed Ahmed, a resident of Koti village in Doda.
One Chinese pistol, two magazines, 14 live cartridges and one mobile phone were seized from his possession, police alleged.
Officials claimed that Ahmed received arms and ammunition from a person in March, and was tasked to attack police personnel in Doda. They added that the plot was foiled due to the "timely and swift action of the police."
The police's initial investigation allegedly revealed that the accused used to receive calls from terror commanders from across the border and was motivated to work for terror outfits in the Kashmir Valley.
A First Information Report under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Doda and an investigation is underway, police said, adding that a special team is investigating the matter.
(With inputs from PTI.)
