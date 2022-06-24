Lashkar-e-Taiba Narco-Terror Funding Module Busted in Kashmir: Police

A Lashkar-e-Taiba narco-terror funding module was busted after Jammu and Kashmir security forces arrested four alleged terrorist associates on Friday, 24 June.

The police also claimed the recovery of explosives, ammunition, and vehicles from the arrested.

Preliminary investigation revealed the involvement of the arrested in providing logistical support to the proscribed LeT by distributing the proceeds from narcotics sale to the outfit’s active terrorists and terror operatives, a police spokesperson said.