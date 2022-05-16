Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat’s Killing Gives Way to Massive Protests in the Valley

Over the last few months, militancy in Kashmir has appeared to be recalibrating itself, manifesting in the surge of targeted attacks, even as the overall numbers continue to dwindle.

Just hours after the killing of Bhat, militants also shot dead Riyaz Thokar, a Special Police Officer (SPO) in Gadoora area of Pulwama.

As per police data, 62 militants have been killed in the first four months of 2022, compared to only 37 killed during the corresponding period last year, suggesting that there’s some sort of renewal of militancy on grounds.

Simultaneously, there has been an increase in the number of the local conscripts who are being drawn into the fold of militancy.