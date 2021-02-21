10th Round of India-China Military Talks End After 16-Hour Meet

The talks come as both the countries completed the disengagement process on both the banks of the Pangong Lake.
India and China have been engaged in a nine-month-long standoff at the LAC. | (Photo: The Quint)

The tenth round of disengagement talks between India and China, which started at 10 am on Saturday, 20 February, lasted for around 16 hours. According to a report by NDTV, disengagement in Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra remained on the agenda.

The talks come as both the countries completed the disengagement process on both the banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh on Friday, 19 February.

The discussions were held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control) – the de-facto India-China border – near Chushul on the South Bank of Pangong, the report stated.

India and China have been engaged in diplomatic and military talks after tensions began rising along the high-altitude border in April. The situation escalated when 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a physical clash in mid-June at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Earlier in February, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told the Parliament that both sides had agreed to pull back troops in “a phased, coordinated and verified manner” around Pangong Tso, after which military commanders would discuss ending the standoff in other parts of Ladakh.

(With inputs from NDTV)

