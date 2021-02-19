Video Shared by China State-Affiliated Media ‘Shows Galwan Clash’

A video shared by a Twitter account labelled by the social network as ‘China State-affiliated media’ on Friday, 19 February, purportedly shows Indian and Chinese soldiers clashing in Ladakh’s Galwan valley last year. The clash had left 20 Indian troops and at least four Chinese troops dead.
The video has been shared by one Shen Shiwei on Twitter, whose account has been labelled as ‘China state-affiliated media.’
The ‘analyst’ goes on to describe the video as “on-site video of last June’s Galwan Valley skirmish”.
WHAT DOES THE VIDEO SHOW?
The video, according to Shiwei, shows confrontation between India and China’s soldiers in the Galwan Valley. Soldiers can be seen planning among themselves and hundreds of them can be seen clashing with each other. Some visuals also show movement made at night-time.
VIDEO AFTER CHINA’S ADMISSION OF 4 DEATHS
Earlier on Friday, China officially admitted that four military officers were killed in the clash with the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, Chinese media reported on Friday, 19 February. This is the first statement from China on the casualties suffered by the country’s military in the Galwan clash.
Published: 19 Feb 2021,08:55 PM IST