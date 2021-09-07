Shashi Tharoor Sings 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se'; Javed Akhtar Reacts

Javed Akhtar has something to say about Shashi Tharoor's singing skills.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On Monday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor caught everyone's attention after he tweeted a clip of him singing during his current trip to Jammu and Kashmir. Tharoor, who is in the state as a part of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information technology, attended a cultural programme hosted by Doordarshan in Srinagar.
On the insistence of fellow Members, Tharoor sang Kishore Kumar's evergreen classic 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se' from Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman-starrer Ajnabee.
“After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!" Tharoor captioned the video.
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar jokingly commented, "Wow ! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!!"
