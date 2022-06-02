Telangana Formation Day 2022: Date, Wishes, Greetings, Messages and Photos

Telangana Formation Day: Greetings, wishes, photos for 2 June
(Image: iStock)
Telangana Day or Telangana Formation Day is celebrated on 2 June every year. This day commemorates the formation of the state of Telangana. On this day, the people of Telangana get a state public holiday.
The state of Telangana was officially established on 2 June 2014 from the state of Andhra Pradesh. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the first chief minister of Telangana.
Every year, various programs and events are organized by the state government to celebrate Telangana Formation Day. Let's celebrate this day with the following wishes, messages and photos.
Happy Telangana formation day to the youngest state of India. Telangana turns 8 years old this year.
Warm wishes and greetings to our brothers and sisters of Telangana on their state’s Formation Day. May the state prosper with peace and happiness. .
On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, may God always help this land prosper and be at peace.
Warm wishes to the wonderful state of Telangana and its people on their state Formation Day. May the state reach new heights of progress with every passing year.
On Telangana Formation day, wishing the state and its people the best of what can happen, endless growth and boundless happiness.
Telangana Formation Day is celebrated on 2 June every year.
Telangana was formed in the year 2014
Happy Telangana Formation Day 2022
Celebrate this important day for the people people of Telangana with the above mentioned wishes, messages and greetings. Share these photos as WhatsApp status too.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)