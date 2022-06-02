Telangana Formation Day 2022: Date, Wishes, Greetings, Messages and Photos

Telangana Day or Telangana Formation Day is celebrated on 2 June every year. This day commemorates the formation of the state of Telangana. On this day, the people of Telangana get a state public holiday.

The state of Telangana was officially established on 2 June 2014 from the state of Andhra Pradesh. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the first chief minister of Telangana.

Every year, various programs and events are organized by the state government to celebrate Telangana Formation Day. Let's celebrate this day with the following wishes, messages and photos.