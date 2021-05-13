Oops! BJP’s Tejasvi Surya Cheers for Banned Chinese App Lalamove 

Has the Union government gone soft on app companies which it banned in November 2020 for engaging in activities “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity” of India?

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has not lifted the ban on 220 companies which it targeted after Chinese troops killed 20 Indian soldiers on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh in June 2020. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bengaluru South Member of Parliament, Tejasvi Surya, however, seems to have taken the ban lightly.

On 12 May, the MP put out a public tweet, appreciating Lalamove US, whose Indian arm Lalamove India was banned by the Indian government in November 2020. According to Surya's tweet, Lalamove US has donated a consignment of 25 oxygen concentrators to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru’s municipal corporation, and he thanked them for the gesture.