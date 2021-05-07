16 Muslim Men Labelled ‘Terrorist’ After Tejasvi Surya’s Remarks

As per a report by The News Minute, the 16 people named by Surya were employed by an agency called Crystal Infosystems, which provides human resources to the South Zone war room. A representative at the agency, Shivu Naik, said that six out of the 16 men were put to work just 10 days before Surya barged in there. He said, “They are still learning the process. How can they scam the system?”

Soon after the MP’s press conference about his inspection, a WhatsApp message titled “List of terrorists working at the BBMP WAR ROOM killing thousands of Bengalurians (sic)” was widely shared in Bengaluru. The message listed 16 of the 17 names mentioned by the Surya in his conference, HT reported.

Following this, the men were reportedly detained at the Jayanagar police station for the entire night on Tuesday without any explanation.

Umraiz Khan, one of the named, said, “We were taken to the police station straight from work on Tuesday evening, a few hours after the MP came to the war room,” The News Minute reported.

He added, “They took our bank and family details, checked our phones, opened all our personal chats. They repeatedly asked us about our role in bed-blocking.”