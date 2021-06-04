Gujarat Man Gets 18 Months in Jail for Hurling Sandals at HC Judge

Eventually, during a hearing on 11 April 2012, the accused threw his sandals at High Court Justice KS Jhaveri. When the judge asked why Bavaji did that, he said that he had done it out of frustration, as his case had not come up for a long time.

Bavaji was then sent to Sola police station, where he was charged under various sections of the law.

Bavaji had claimed in his police statement that with no source of income, he had lost his mental balance, as he had to beg for money just to travel to Ahmedabad for the court hearings.