Tarun Gogoi Cremated With Full State Honours In Guwahati

Assam's longest-serving chief minister Tarun Gogoi's last rites were performed with full state honours at the Nabagraha crematorium in Guwahati on Thursday as reported by The Indian Express. Gogoi's son Gaurav lit the funeral pyre in the presence of his family members. Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal along with other Congress leaders and top bureaucrats were also present at the cremation.

Assam's longest-serving chief minister Tarun Gogoi’s last rites were performed with full State honours at the Nabagraha crematorium in Guwahati on Thursday as reported by The Indian Express. Gogoi’s son Gaurav lit the funeral pyre in the presence of his family members. Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal along with other Congress leaders and top bureaucrats were also present at the cremation.

A procession with the late minister’s mortal remains was taken out earlier in the day to a church, a namghar (prayer house), a mosque, and two temples.

Gogoi passed away on Monday at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati due to multiple organ failure after he suffered with COVID-19. Assam government on Thursday declared a half-day state holiday to show respect for the departed leader.

As per The Indian Express, the body was handed over to the family on Tuesday after which it was kept at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in the city where people came to pay last respects on Wednesday.

Thousands gathered to bid adieu to Former Assam CM.