Tamil Nadu Rains: Public Holiday for State Today, Schools Closed for 2 Days

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) MK Stalin has declared a public holiday in the state for Monday, 8 November, following heavy rains and inundation in several parts of the state, including Chennai.

Chennai woke up on Monday morning to flooding for the second day in a row as it saw incessant showers amid warnings of heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that more rains are expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from 9-11 November due to northeast monsoon, reported news agency ANI.

In light of the public holiday, all government offices, barring those categorised as essential services, will remain shut. Private companies have also been urged to either declare a holiday or allow their employees to work from home on Monday.