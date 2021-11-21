TN Class 12 Student Kills Self, Purported Suicide Note Alleges Sexual Harassment

A 17-year-old girl who was studying has Chinmaya Vidyalaya Hospital in Coimbatore died by suicide on 11 November, and had alleged she was sexually abused by a school teacher. The police have arrested the accused teacher, 31-year-old Mithun Chakravarthy, and the school principal for allegedly knowing about the sexual assault and not acting on the girl’s complaint.

In the Karur incident, the police registered a case on Friday and sent the body for autopsy to Karur Government Medical College and Hospital. And through the investigation, the police found the alleged suicide note. In the note, the girl also reportedly wrote that she was afraid of revealing the identity of the person (her alleged harasser) who had “pushed” her “to take this decision.”

Speaking to TNM, Karur Superintendent of Police P Sundaravadivel said, “We have registered a case and begun the investigation. The family of the deceased did not place any allegation. The deceased girl has also not mentioned anyone’s name in the suicide note. We are conducting an investigation into all possible angles.”

The body has been handed over to the family after autopsy on Saturday.