TN NGO and Hospital to Provide Free Hepatitis Vaccine for Transgender People

NGO Thozhi and SIMS hospital in Chennai launch a joint initiative to provide Hepatitis B vaccine to the transgender community.
(Photo: IANS)
A Tamil Nadu-based social organisation, 'Thozhi', has joined hands with SIMS (SRM Institutes For Medical Science) hospital to provide free Hepatitis vaccine for the transgender community.
Hepatitis B is a life-threatening liver ailment caused by the Hepatitis B virus, which can turn chronic.
The NGO, 'Thozhi', in a statement said it has been working among the transgender community for several years and is now associating with the SIMS hospital for providing Hepatitis B vaccine to the community.
The statement also said that chronic Hepatitis B leads to liver failure, cancer in the liver, and liver cirrhosis that can last a lifetime.
The SIMS hospital authorities told IANS that they are planning to conduct awareness campaigns about Hepatitis B, especially among the school and college students.
While speaking to IANS, Dr Raju Sivaswamy of SIMS hospital said, "We are planning to conduct a Hepatitis B awareness campaign among students from schools and colleges."
He added that Hepatitis B can turn into a chronic illness and once contracted will create major problems including liver cirrhosis that can leave a lasting scar on the liver.
While speaking to IANS, Kalki Subramaniam, a transgender and also an artist and public speaker said:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)