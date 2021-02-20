2017 Jallikattu Protests: Tamil Nadu Govt to Withdraw 308 Cases

The government of Tamil Nadu has issued an order to withdraw the cases registered against 26,460 persons during the Jallikattu protest in January 2017. A total of 308 cases were filed across Tamil Nadu during the protests.

The order was issued on Saturday, and it said that appropriate action to withdraw all 308 cases will be taken by the authorities based on whether the case is under investigation or pending trial.

Of the 308 cases, 281 are under investigation and 27 cases are pending trial. The order comes after the chief minister of Tamil Nadu announced in the state assembly on 5 February that the government will withdraw all cases registered during the protest, except those that caused damage to police vehicles and cases where the police were attacked.