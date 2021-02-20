‘Poll Sop’: Activists as TN CM Drops Cases Against CAA Protesters

With Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu just around the corner, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has decided to drop cases filed against those who violated the COVID-19 lockdown and those who protested against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). While the move was widely welcomed, activists across the state have called it an election sop.

“Probably if we had an election every year, we would be able to protest and this would actually become a democracy,” laughed 21-year-old Sumaiya* (name changed) who had participated in the anti-CAA protests at Washermanpet in Chennai in 2020.