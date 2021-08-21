Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 Curbs Ease, Schools to Reopen From 1 September

The government of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 1 August announced some easing of the COVID-19 restrictions in the state, but extended the lockdown till 6 September.

The relaxations will come into effect from Monday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin released the Office of the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai order on Twitter, announcing that classes for 9, 10, 11 and 12 standards will be permitted in all the government, government-aided and private schools.

However, the classes will only be allowed 50 per cent of attendance at once and will need to ensure full compliance of COVID-19 SOPs.