Sylvester daCunha No More: Remembering the 'Amul Girl' Creator's Signature Ads

Amul is likely the first name that comes to mind whenever someone talks about butter in India. The 77-year-old brand is synonymous with butter, and a lot of that has to do with the blue-haired girl with long lashes, in a polka-dotted dress.

For decades, the Amul Girl's charismatic appeal has made it to hoardings and page ones of daily newspapers. And we have one man to thank for that -- Sylvester daCunha.

On Tuesday, 20 June, daCunha -- whose idea it was to make this girl the face of the Amul brand -- passed away in Mumbai. He was in his 80s.