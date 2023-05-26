Not Utterly, Butterly Delicious: What Is the Amul vs Aavin Controversy?

Dairy giant Amul has been embroiled in a controversy with a diary corporation yet again. And this time too, it's in a southern state. The development comes just about a month after the brand faced a showdown with Karnataka’s local brand Nandini, and became an election talking point as the state went to the polls.

So, what is the new flashpoint involving two dairy corporations? And why has Amul been accused of infringement? We explain.