Not Utterly, Butterly Delicious: What Is the Amul vs Aavin Controversy?

On Thursday, 25 May, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his directions to stop Amul from procuring milk from the milk shed of state cooperative, Aavin, with immediate effect.
Dairy giant Amul has been embroiled in a controversy with a diary corporation yet again. And this time too, it's in a southern state. The development comes just about a month after the brand faced a showdown with Karnataka’s local brand Nandini, and became an election talking point as the state went to the polls.
So, what is the new flashpoint involving two dairy corporations? And why has Amul been accused of infringement? We explain.
"It has come to our notice that the Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (Amul), has utilised their multi-state cooperative licence to install chilling centres and a processing plant in the Krishnagiri district and has planned to procure milk through farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and self-help groups in and around Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts in our state," Stalin said.
Stalin said that it had been a practice in India to allow cooperatives to thrive without infringing on each other’s milk shed area (a geographical area demarcated for collection of milk or milk products).
“Such cross-procurement goes against the spirit of “Operation White Flood (a programme that created a national milk grid linking producers throughout India to consumers in over 700 towns and cities and reducing seasonal and regional price variations while ensuring that producers get a major share of the profit by eliminating the middlemen) and could worsen the current milk shortage in the country, affecting consumers," the CM added.
He termed Amul’s actions “an infringement” on the dairy-producing area of Aavin.
The CM said that Amul’s decision to operate in Tamil Nadu is “unfortunate, detrimental to the interest of Aavin and will create unhealthy competition between the cooperatives.”
“Regional cooperatives have been the bedrock of dairy development in the states and are better placed to engage and nurture producers,” he added.
On 23 May, The New Indian Express had reported that Amul’s marketing division had issued advertisements inviting farmers to supply milk in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu. It also mentioned that the dairy giant had advertised to offer a higher price than Aavin – one or two rupees more per litre.
The home minister, however, seems to have not yet responded to the CM's letter.
Dairy activity is now largely based on a three-tier system. It includes
village dairy cooperative societies (VDCS) or the primary cooperative society at the village level, district cooperative milk producers’ milk production at the district level, and a milk federation at the state level.
The main objective of this three-tier system is to delegate various functions ie milk collection by village dairy society at the village level, milk procurement and processing by the district milk union at the district level, and milk and milk products marketing by the state milk federation at the state level.
Stalin added that under the ambit of the Aavin co-operative, 9,673 milk producers and co-operative societies have been functioning in rural areas.
“Amul has been procuring and processing milk in 15 states. Nothing can stop it,” the source told The Quint.
However, going by the data, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are not comparable. To begin with, Aavin's average milk procurement is at about 35 lakh litres per day (LLPD), as against Nandini’s 80 LLPD.
Also, Tamil Nadu is a more competitive market. Of the estimated 60 LLPD of milk and curd sales in the state, Aavin’s share is only about 25 LLPD, according to The Indian Express.
The remaining 35 LLPD market is with organised private players such as Hatsun Agro Product (‘Aarokya’ brand), Heritage Foods, Dodla Dairy. and Creamline Dairy Products (‘Godrej Jersey’).
Amul’s entry into market in Karnataka had angered pro-Kannada groups who believed this was not good news for the state’s local brand Nandini.
The controversy first erupted in December 2022 when Amit Shah called for “cooperation” between the cooperative-model-based dairy companies, Amul and Nandini, during a public meeting in Mandya.
The row was reignited after Amul announced its entry into the fresh dairy market in Bengaluru on 5 April, by introducing fresh milk and curd.
The Congress, Janata Dal (Secular), and other pro-Kannada groups had alleged that the BJP was creating “artificial scarcity” in the state as production of Nandini milk dipped during summer.
They had further alleged that the BJP was giving back-door entry to Amul.
