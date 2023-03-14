Amul's 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Tribute For The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Win

Amul features Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga with their Oscar awards in a new doodle.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Monday, March 13, came bearing great news for India. The country secured two Oscar wins - Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers bagging the Best Documentary Short award and SS Rajamouli's RRR taking home the trophy for Best Original Song.
As the nation erupted in celebrations, Amul also joined in in their signature style.
The Amul doodle had sketches of producer Guneet Monga and Kartiki holding the Oscar trophies, and the Amul girl whispering in an elephant's ear. The doodle also had a 'Haathi Mere Saathi' reference.
The post was shared with the caption, "The Elephant Whisperers wins Best Documentary Short Film at the Oscars!"
After the doodle was posted, netizens appreciated the illustration and shared their joy.
One user wrote, "You always bring the best"
Another user wrote, "This one is an Oscar winning ad, well done Amul"
