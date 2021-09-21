'Survey Ops' at Newslaundry: Items Seized in 'Safe Custody,' Says I-T Dept

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 21 September, dismissed Newslaundry’s writ petition after the Income Tax department assured the court that the items seized during the “survey operations” at Newslaundry’s office last week were in “safe custody” and will be used “in accordance with law," Newslaundry reported.

The court directed the department that no data shall be leaked and added, “You must make an endeavour because the department is not an ordinary person, but a powerful entity. The concept of confidentiality enshrined under Section 138 of the IT Act shall be abided.”

Officials from the Income Tax Department raided the offices of news-media organisations NewsClick and Newslaundry on 10 September for around thirteen hours.