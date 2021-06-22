SC Stays HC Order Cancelling Navneet Kaur-Rana’s Caste Certificate

(Photo: Wikipedia)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 22 June, put a stay on Bombay High Court's order which had cancelled the caste certificate of Navneet Kaur-Rana, an independent Member of Parliament (MP) from Maharashtra’s Amravati.
The HC’s judgment would have adversely impacted Rana’s election to Parliament, as she had won from a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes, and contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as a member of the ‘Mochi’ caste.
Rana's counsel Mukul Rohatgi contended that the Caste Scrutiny Committee (CSC) had determined her caste status on the bases of original records submitted before it, and their legitimacy was not a contentious issue, LiveLaw reported.
However, the HC had inverted the committee's decision.
Appearing for the petitioner, who had objected to Rana's caste status, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that as per the vigilance cell, several documents were found to be fraudulent.
The counsel has been asked to file a counter-affidavit in the case.
(With inputs from LiveLaw)
