SC Stays HC Order Cancelling Navneet Kaur-Rana’s Caste Certificate

The HC’s judgment would have adversely impacted Rana’s election to Parliament, as she had won from a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes, and contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as a member of the ‘Mochi’ caste.

Rana's counsel Mukul Rohatgi contended that the Caste Scrutiny Committee (CSC) had determined her caste status on the bases of original records submitted before it, and their legitimacy was not a contentious issue, LiveLaw reported.

However, the HC had inverted the committee's decision.