Supreme Court Quashes Sedition Case Against Journalist Vinod Dua

On 6 June, the Supreme Court quashed the sedition case filed against veteran journalist Vinod Dua. The case was registered by the Himachal Pradesh Police in connection with Dua’s YouTube show wherein he had criticised the central government on the way it had implemented the COVID-19 lockdown.
While the court quashed the case against Dua, it rejected his demand for the formation of a high-level committee in each state to examine sedition charges slapped against journalists of 10 years’ standing.
In June 2020, the apex court had issued interim directions to protect Dua from arrest in the matter, although the Bench declined to stay the FIR filed in Himachal Pradesh by a BJP leader.
Dua was accused of having made certain ‘objectionable statements’ on his YouTube programme, 'Vinod Dua show'. The First Information Report was registered against him based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Ajay Shyam.
He was charged with grave offences under the IPC including sedition (section 124A), public nuisance (section 268), printing defamatory matter (section 501) and intent to cause public mischief (section 505).
Dua was also charged for offences under the Disaster Management Act, including those of spreading misinformation and false claims.
Dua in his petition before the Supreme Court submitted that the video in question critically analysed the failures of the Government of India concerning the declaration of a nationwide lockdown and how it was implemented.
Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, arguing for Dua, had submitted that the allegation that Dua's show had caused the migrant labourers’ exodus amid the COVID-19 lockdown was only an afterthought and it was not part of the complaint, to begin with.
Days after the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch lodged an FIR against Dua, on a complaint by BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar, who accused the senior journalist of “marketing fake news”, the Editors Guild of India issued a statement in support of him.
Calling the accusations, a brazen attack on Dua's right to free speech and fair comment, the Guild added, "An FIR based on this is an instrument of harassment setting off a process that is itself a punishment."
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined