PM Modi's 'Security Lapse': SC to Hear Plea for Court-Monitored Probe Today

The Supreme Court will on Friday, 7 January, hear a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the breach in PM Modi's security during his visit to Punjab on Wednesday.

On Thursday, senior advocate Maninder Singh had sought urgent listing of the matter, saying that professional and efficient investigation is needed to ensure that such incidents are not repeated again.

The plea filed by Delhi-based Lawyer's Voice alleged the state government and the police were complicit in jeopardising the security of the holder of the high constitutional office in the country, reported IANS.

"The security lapse, as per reliable reports in the print and the electronic media, and as per the Press Information Bureau report of Central government, was clearly intentional and raises a serious question as to national security and the role played by the present political dispensation in the State of Punjab," said the plea.