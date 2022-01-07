PM Modi's 'Security Lapse': SC to Hear Plea for Court-Monitored Probe Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade stuck on a flyover, in Ferozepur.
(Photo: PTI)
The Supreme Court will on Friday, 7 January, hear a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the breach in PM Modi's security during his visit to Punjab on Wednesday.
On Thursday, senior advocate Maninder Singh had sought urgent listing of the matter, saying that professional and efficient investigation is needed to ensure that such incidents are not repeated again.
The plea filed by Delhi-based Lawyer's Voice alleged the state government and the police were complicit in jeopardising the security of the holder of the high constitutional office in the country, reported IANS.
"The security lapse, as per reliable reports in the print and the electronic media, and as per the Press Information Bureau report of Central government, was clearly intentional and raises a serious question as to national security and the role played by the present political dispensation in the State of Punjab," said the plea.
The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, asked Singh to serve the copy of the writ petition to the Punjab government counsel and posted it for hearing on Friday.
Singh told the top court that it is to be ensured that this is not repeated again and a thorough probe is required.
"The situation wherein a high constitutional functionary is stranded on a flyover is an extremely high security threat considering the vulnerability and the degree of planning and protection required for the office of the Prime Minister. It is in fact reported that the local administration took part in the blockage and the security lapse," the plea added, according to IANS.
On Wednesday, PM Modi, who had been scheduled to address a rally in Punjab, had returned to the Bhatinda airport cutting his visit to the state short, after a 'security lapse.'
In a statement, the MHA declared that around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, the PM’s convoy, which was on a flyover, couldn't proceed further as the road was blocked by some protesters.
As per reports, the protestors, belonging to Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC), were staging a demonstration against the PM's visit.
"The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the PM," the statement read.
Meanwhile, the Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee to probe the matter.
(With inputs from IANS.)