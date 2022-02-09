SC Issues Notice to Future Group on Amazon's Plea Challenging Delhi HC Stay

A bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel and comprising Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice on the two appeals filed by Future Retail Ltd and Future Coupons Pvt Ltd. The notice had been made returnable on 1 February 2022. The high court also stayed the single-judge order, which dismissed the Future Group's plea against the two orders passed by the tribunal. The Future Group sought termination of the arbitration proceedings instituted by Amazon.



Citing the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order, the high court noted that there is a prima facie case made out in the favour of appellants. The high court further added that it will stay further proceedings of the tribunal till the next date of hearing.