'Sordid State of Affairs': SC Censures Kerala Govt on Easing Lockdown for Eid

On July 16, the top court had pointed out that fear of a third COVID wave looms large over all Indians as it asked the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider its decision on a physical Kanwar Yatra.

"Also, pressure groups of all kinds, religious or otherwise, cannot, in any way, interfere with this most fundamental right of all the citizens of India," the bench headed by Justice Nariman observed.

Further, the Supreme Court cautioned that if the policy spreads COVID-19 infection in the state, any person can bring it to the notice of the court, after which the court will be compelled to take appropriate action, LiveLaw reported.

