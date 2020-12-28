Delhi Police Raid on Lawyer Pracha ‘Arbitrary, Illegal’: SCBA, BAI

Speaking about lawyer-client privilege, the statement goes on to say: “Such a search/seizure is in the teeth of the specific provisions of law which recognise the client lawyer relationship and protects all correspondence between the advocate and his client. The association believes that this encroachment on rights of an advocate violates the rights of the accused to a fair trial guaranteed under Article 21, and the protection against self-incrimination guaranteed under Article 20 (3) of the Constitution of India jeopardising the rights of the client to a free trial.”

The statement also said the action’s of the police authorities will prejudicially affect the rights and guarantees of the accused. “It is illegal and contravenes all canons of protection available to a client and his lawyers,” it read.