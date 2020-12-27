Delhi Police Files FIR Against Delhi Riots Lawyer Mehmood Pracha

The Quint reached out to Pracha’s office regarding the FIR. The copy will be updated as and when they respond. His legal firm, Legal Axis, is handling several cases of victims of the Delhi riots including UAPA accused Gulfisha Fatima’s case.



The police was granted a search warrant from the court on 22 December and started the search around 12 noon on 24 December. The Special Cell's search warrant issued on 22 December to the investigating officer of FIR 212/2020 reads: "Whereas information has been laid before me of the commission of offences punishable under Section 182, 193, 420, 468, 471, 472, 473, 120B and it has been made to appear to me that incriminating data comprising false complaint and meta data of outbox of email account which was used to send incriminating documents are essential to the investigation of FIR 212/20 of Police Station Special Cell, New Delhi."



The special cell team was there for 15 hours. During this time, Pracha claims he and his colleagues were manhandled. The search culminated in him moving court on 25 December to ask for a copy of the videography of the search. Pracha told the court that he was threatened by the investigating officer and one Mr Rajiv that they will file a false case against him. “Accordingly, the applicant (Pracha) has filed an application for continuous monitoring of the case,” the order read.