SC Agrees To Hear Plea Challenging Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act

Andhra Pradesh will be getting 26 new districts on Monday, 4 April following a major re-organisation of its 13 existing districts.
(Photo: The News Minute)
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea related to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.
The plea contended that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, after which the state of Telangana was carved out, was passed by both houses of Parliament in a "controversial" manner.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for a petitioner, told the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, that though the challenge to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, one of the key aspects of the petition, has become infructuous with the passage of time, there are other important issues which needed to be adjudicated upon, news agency PTI reported.
Bhushan was quoted as saying, "This case is regarding the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. That part may have become infructuous but there are other questions which are involved regarding the bifurcation of states. Please list it someday."
Several petitions, including the one which was filed by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Reddy, challenging the bifurcation and the controversial manner in which the Bill was cleared in Parliament were filed in the apex court in 2014 and are pending.
The petitioners contended that the bifurcation of the state was illegal and unconstitutional.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)