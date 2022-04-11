SC Agrees To Hear Plea Challenging Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea related to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

The plea contended that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, after which the state of Telangana was carved out, was passed by both houses of Parliament in a "controversial" manner.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for a petitioner, told the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, that though the challenge to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, one of the key aspects of the petition, has become infructuous with the passage of time, there are other important issues which needed to be adjudicated upon, news agency PTI reported.