'We Are Pushed to Death': Andhra Women Farmers Protest With Noose Around Neck

With 'nooses' around their necks, a few tribal women farmers in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district on Friday, 8 April, staged a protest against purported plans to hand over their cashew plantations to a mining company.
(Photo: IANS)
A video of the women's symbolic protest at Uravakonda in Madugula mandal has gone viral on social media.
The women are seen standing under a tree with 'nooses' around their necks, and the other end of the long cloth is tied to the tree branches.
According to them, the land they cultivate is being taken away forcibly and allotted to a granite company.
The women alleged that some people had given their lands to the company in exchange for some money. The women claimed that they were the real owners of the land, but they didn't have papers to prove it.
They said the government had allotted them the land and that they had been cultivating it for several years.
The mining company is laying roads through the lands being cultivated by these tribal women. The protesters said that the construction of roads would destroy the plantations and thus deprive them of their livelihood.