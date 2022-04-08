'We Are Pushed to Death': Andhra Women Farmers Protest With Noose Around Neck

With 'nooses' around their necks, a few tribal women farmers in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district on Friday, 8 April, staged a protest against purported plans to hand over their cashew plantations to a mining company.

A video of the women's symbolic protest at Uravakonda in Madugula mandal has gone viral on social media.

The women are seen standing under a tree with 'nooses' around their necks, and the other end of the long cloth is tied to the tree branches.