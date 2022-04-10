Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy Reconstitutes Cabinet, 11 Ministers Retained

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, 10 April, reconstituted his cabinet which had been dissolved earlier in the week, by retaining 11 ministers from his previous cabinet.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led State Cabinet had been dissolved on Thursday, 7 April, ahead of the expected reshuffle.

In the freshly revamped cabinet, of the 25 cabinet members,17 are from ST ,SC, BC and Minority communities, a press release from the Chief Minister's Office said on Sunday.