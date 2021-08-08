Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Start your Sunday with a cup of political tea, served piping hot by Congress leader Manoj Tewari. In his column for The Indian Express, Tewari argues that the Indian Parliament, which was once a battleground of ideas, has been reduced "to a contest of cussedness on part of the government and competing lung power on part of the Opposition."

Describing the downhill trail of the Parliament sessions over the last three decades, Tewari asks if India needs, nay, deserves, such a legislature.