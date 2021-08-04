Naziya & Ayub are COVID Orphans: 'Need Money for Their Education' say Nana-Nani

Six-year-old Naziya (name changed) started crying when she heard her Nani talking about her mother Shabbo's illness. Her ten-year-old brother Ayub (name changed) was equally upset but couldn't express his feelings.

Naziya and Ayub lost their mother Shabbo to COVID-19 in April 2021.

30-year-old Shabbo was a divorcee and was staying with her parents in Delhi. She was a tailor and spent most of her earnings on her children's education.