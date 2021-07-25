Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Writing for Hindustan Times, Chanakya unambiguously states that the use of Pegasus is illegal. This is because, he points out, “even though surveillance is legal in India under defined procedures, hacking is not.” He also points out that even though the political executives had the most to gain from information acquired through such a snoop, it is entirely possible that the government is.



Even so, Chanakya writes the government should launch a fair probe, because if it isn’t the government, it represents “a cyber attack against India and its citizens by either a foreign government or a private agency.”



Further, he reckons that the Pegasus revelations will shake India’s politics, in six different ways. These, as per Chanakya, are: subtle shift in relationships within the BJP, ship in the relationship between the political executive and bureaucracy, change in the relationship within in the Opposition, impact on the executive-judiciary relationship, creation of a possibility for a legislature-executive reset, and disturbance in the social contract between the State and citizens.