Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram writes in The Indian Express it is disappointing to see the middle class indifferent to the protests of farmers. Explaining that the subject of his essay is, “what is this ‘middle class’ of an estimated size of 6 crore doing?” Chidambaram writes that from the 1930s to the 1980s “the middle class was really in the middle of things.”
He laments that this class has abdicated its social, intellectual and political roles and “exists only as a classification for economists, but it seems to have retreated from practically all walks of life.”
In her column for The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh writes that the ‘experts’ who predicted that there would be 500,000 deaths in India by last July “have been proved so wrong.”
“Where are those experts by the way?,” she asks.
As India nears the anniversay of the first COVID-19 lockdown, Singh reminds us “people who had days earlier participated happily in a day long ‘Janata Curfew’ and banged their pots and pans to celebrate its end, were thrown off balance. The worst affected were workers from distant villages who suddenly lost their jobs.”
In his column for The Times of India Sandip Roy argues that celebrities, whatever the vintage, matter in Bengal. Roy writes that while “starchy dhoti-clad babus” of the Left generally looked down on Bollywood and its Kolkata cousin Tollywood as lowbrow, Mamata Banerjee had no such pretensions. She understands the pulse of mainstream Bengali culture and has always packed her MP/MLA line-up with film stars, sportspersons, singers.
According to Roy, the celebrity brigade now serves a different political purpose. It’s about quantity rather than quality, he argues explaining “Ultimately elections are a matter of perception and by filling up its celeb dance card the BJP wants to send out the message that the wind is changing in Bengal.”
In his column for Hindustan Times, Chanakya writes, irrespective of whether the TMC stays in power or the BJP wins, the political structure in the state is witnessing a rupture with long-lasting consequences.
Chankaya argues that even if the BJP loses the election, Hindutva has now established itself as an ideological factor in Bengal’s politics — this has already redefined politics. It is visible in Banerjee’s attempts to tone down her association with Muslims and play up her Hindu identity or in the Jai Sri Ram slogan becoming a chant of political resistance or in the discourse around Bangladeshi immigrants. The Hindu-Muslim question will now remain a defining feature of Bengal’s politics.
Writing in The Tribune, former foreign secretary Vivek Katju highlights that US-based NGO Freedom House’s latest “Freedom in the World” report caused a flutter in India for it downgraded the country from free to the partially free category.
“Significantly, while Freedom House depends on US federal government grants for more than 90 per cent of its funding,” Katju writes, “it has also dropped America’s freedom score by 11 points over a decade and has been critical of the erosion of the country’s institutions.” Nevertheless, the US still remains in the ‘free’ category, though it is considered along with India as a ‘troubled’ democracy.
In his column for The Times of India, SA Aiyar dismissed as “rubbish” constant claims by Opposition parties and leftist journals that our economy is dominated by two-Modi-friendly conglomerates. Writing on “unicorns” —unlisted new companies worth over a billion dollars each, Aiyar argues that never before has India witnessed such a broad-based upsurge of massive new businesses unconnected with old wealth, political contacts or dirty deals with public sector banks.
Appealing to Union FInance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman “please pay attention”, Aiyar proposes India needs to go the same way as Facebook whose CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued shares to others with reduced or zero voting rights, enabling him to raise billions without losing control over his company.
Writing for The Hindu, Sashi Kumar focuses on the recently notified IT Rules, arguing “What is worrying is the executive’s idea that users need to be protected against the very media that seek to inform them.”
The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, notified towards the end of February by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology should not come as a surprise, he writes, because it is of a piece with the systematic incremental erosion of the freedom of speech and expression that has marked the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In his column for The Tribune, Rohit Mahajan argues that the gap year showcased a glaring fault in sport across the world: Due to ‘slashed revenues’, women’s sport was not a priority, mainly because of its lower ‘profitability’. “Sadly, that has been the attitude of the Indian cricket board as well,” he laments.
For India’s women cricketers, reaching the final of the World Cup, having also reached the final of the 50-over World Cup in 2017, was a great achievement. “Yet, after that, for one full year, they sat home, twiddling their thumbs,” Mahajan writes, adding “Covid turned 2020 into a year of nothingness, but the Indian cricket board (BCCI), at the earliest opportunity, did organise the IPL for the men — 60 matches in 53 days.”
Mukul Kesavan writes in The Telegraph how former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar “saved us from second-rateness fifty years ago.” Commemmorating fifty years since the former India batsman’s test cricket debut, Kesavan, in the vein of a cricket romantic, makes an impassioned case for Gavaskar as the greatest test batsman India ever produced. “Many of us still date our young lives by the landmarks in his career,” he writes.
Published: 14 Mar 2021,07:18 AM IST