Two Die of Suffocation in Matura's Banke Bihari Temple on Janmashtami

Devotees arrive to pay obesiance to Lord Bankey Bihari on the occasion of Janmashtami, at the Shri Bankey Bihari temple, in Vrindavan, Friday, 19 August, 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
At least two people died due to suffocation and several others were injured in a reported stampede at the Banke Bihari temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Friday, 19 August, during Janmashtami celebrations.
Visuals from the temple showed devotees crammed inside the temple premises in Mathura amid a huge crowd.
"During Mangla Arti at Banke Bihari in Mathura, one devotee fainted at exit gate of the temple due to which movement of devotees was restricted. As there was huge crowd, many inside the premises felt suffocated due to the humidity. Two people have lost their lives," SSP, Mathura told ANI.
The incident took place the same day as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an Annapurna Bhawan here to provide free food to the needy pilgrims.
The chief minister expressed gratitude to seer Vijai Kaushal Maharaj for being instrumental in starting the facility. Poor pilgrims will not have to bother about their food during their visit to Vrindavan as they will be provided free food here, he said.
He also praised the UP Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad for protecting the area's culture.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)