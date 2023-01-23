Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: Top 10 Inspirational Quotes by Netaji
Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti will be observed today, 23 January 2023.
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: List of some inspirational quotes by the freedom fighter.
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 126th Birth Anniversary: The birth anniversary of one of the greatest Indian freedom fighters - Subhash Chandra Bose is observed on 23 January as Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti.
The revolutionary and nationalist ideas of Subhash Chandra Bose not only helped in India's independence from British colonial rule, but also instilled patriotism in the hearts of younger generations.
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was born on 23 January 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha. This year marks the 126th Birth Anniversary Subhash Chandra Bose.
The title 'Netaji' was given to Subhash Chandra Bose by German and Indian officials at the Special Bureau of India in Berlin. He is known for leading the Indian National Army, also known as the Azad Hind Fauj.