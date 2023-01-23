Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: Top 10 Inspirational Quotes by Netaji

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 126th Birth Anniversary: The birth anniversary of one of the greatest Indian freedom fighters - Subhash Chandra Bose is observed on 23 January as Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti.

The revolutionary and nationalist ideas of Subhash Chandra Bose not only helped in India's independence from British colonial rule, but also instilled patriotism in the hearts of younger generations.