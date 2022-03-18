Hijab Row: Re-Exam Only for Students Who Missed Before HC's Interim Order

The Karnataka government has said that students who missed their exams amidst the hijab row can appear for re-examination, albeit with some conditions.

Students who missed their exams before the Karnataka High Court’s interim order on 10 February will be allowed to write the exam, however they shouldn't adorn the hijab, said Law Minister JC Madhuswamy.

During the zero hour in the Assembly on Thursday, 17 March, Udupi MLA Raghupathy Bhat appealed to the House, “Some girls who did not take exams that time are now ready to enter classes without hijab. Special exams should be made available to them.”

The Opposition Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda too urged the government to give the students a second chance.