Student 'Attacks' Lucknow University Professor a Week After Temple Remark

Lucknow University Professor Ravi Kant, who came under the scanner for his comments on the Kashi Vishwanath temple, said that he was attacked by a student inside the campus on Wednesday. The student has been arrested for breach of peace.

Ravi Kant said that the student, one Karthik Pandey, started hurling abuses at him while he was going to take a class. He added that the student made casteist slurs. He also alleged that the incident was a continuation of the 10 May incident when he was booked for controversial comments.