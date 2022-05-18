Complaint Against Delhi's Hindu College Prof Over 'Offensive' Post on Shivling

A complaint was filed against a history professor of Delhi University's Hindu College over an 'offensive' Facebook post on a shivling.
(Photo: Facebook/Hindu College)
A complaint was filed against a history professor of Delhi University's Hindu College over an 'offensive' Facebook post on shivling in the backdrop of the claims over the Gyanvapi mosque.
A complaint was filed at Delhi's cyber police station, North District against Prof Ratan Lal over a "deliberate and malicious post on Facebook intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting a religion/ religious beliefs," the police told The Quint.
A case has been filed under section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings).
An investigation has been initiated in the matter.
The post by Lal came amid the ongoing cases in the Varanasi court and the Supreme Court over the Gyanvapi mosque.
A committee formed to conduct a videographic survey of the mosque premises is scheduled to submit a report of the findings to the Varanasi court on Thursday.
After concluding the survey, the Hindu petitioners claimed that a shivling was found at the wazu khana of the mosque, following which the Varanasi court ordered for the area of the mosque to be sealed.
Later on Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard a petition by a Muslim group and ordered that despite sealing and securing the disputed site within the mosque where a shivling was claimed to have been found, the right of the community to pray at the site should not be hindered.
