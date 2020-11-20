‘Strict Love Jihad Law’ Soon, Says UP Home Department

The Uttar Pradesh Home Department on Friday, 20 November, announced that a strict law against “love jihad” will soon be brought in the state. The Home Department of the state has sent a proposal on the same to the Department of Law, reported news agency ANI. This comes days after Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states Madhya Pradesh, Haryana announced that they will bring a law against “love jihad”.

On 31 October, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that his government will enact a strict law to curb ‘Love Jihad’ while addressing a gathering. In a video recorded by ANI, the UP CM was seen issuing a death threat to those who ‘conceal their identity’ and ‘play with the honour of our sisters and daughters’.

“The Allahabad High Court said that religious conversion isn’t necessary for marriage. The government will also work to curb ‘Love Jihad’, we’ll enact a strict law. I warn those who conceal their identity and play with the honour of our sisters and daughters, if you don’t mend your ways, your ‘Ram naam satya’ journey will begin.” Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh CM

Madhya Pradesh government has also announced that it will introduce Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 in the next session of the state Assembly in view of the rising incidents of “love jihad”. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said that the state government is considering to bring legislation against ‘love jihad’.

“Making preparations to introduce Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020 in Assembly. It’ll provide for 5 years of rigorous imprisonment. We’re also proposing that such crimes be declared a cognisable and non-bailable offence” Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, on 17 November also said that a stringent law will be enacted to control ‘love jihad’ cases, and a committee will be formed for the same.