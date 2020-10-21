‘Stop the Nonsense’: Nitish Kumar Loses Calm at Bihar Poll Rally

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen losing his cool at an election rally in Saran district on Wednesday, 21 October, when some people at the venue raised 'Lalu zindabad' slogans. At a gathering held to campaign for long-time RJD leader and Lalu Yadav aide, Chandrika Rai, who recently crossed over to the ruling JDU, a furious Kumar was heard saying, "Do not do this nonsense here. If you don't want to vote, don't vote."

An agitated Kumar further said, "You will do harm to the person for whom you're here." He further went on to ask the crowd whether the conduct of those raising the slogans was acceptable, to which his supporters responded with a resounding “no".

This comes as Opposition candidate and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav's rallies have seen supporters pouring in in large numbers. On Tuesday, Kumar, four-time Bihar CM, ridiculed the RJD leader's claims at a rally, calling them "impossible" to fulfill. The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases – for 71 seats on 28 October, for 94 seats on 3 November, and remaining 78 on 7 November. The results will be announced on 10 November.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday, 19 October, attacked Chief Minister Kumar and asked him: “Do we now have to send the Indian Ocean for the development of Bihar?”

Lalu posted a cartoon and a statement in the Bhojpuri language on social media to slam Kumar, for his statement that big industries had not come to Bihar as it was not a coastal area. While giving a clarification on the lack of jobs in Bihar, Kumar, during a virtual rally in the second week of October, had said that although the state was on the development path, big industries had not come here as it is not situated near a sea coast. Industrialists generally prefer coastal areas to establish industries, he had said.