Bihar Oppn Believes Specific Religion Has Right on Resources: Yogi

Adityanath said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has worked for the welfare of the state's 10 crore people.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, 21 October, campaigned for upcoming Bihar polls in the Ramgarh constituency in Kaimur. Adityanath launched his campaign with a blistering attack on the Opposition in Bihar. Without naming any particular community, the UP chief minister said that the Opposition parties believed that a “specific religion” (community) had rights over the nation’s resources, The Hindu reported.

“We talk of development, they talk of caste. We talk of the nation, they talk about the family. We talk of Sabka Saath Sabke Vikaas. They say a specific religion [community] has rights over the nation’s resources,” said Adityanath.

Talking about the work done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on development schemes, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that while the Opposition was busy in making people fight over caste, region and language, the BJP and its allies were working towards development, the report added.

While urging the people to vote for the Nitish Kumar government, Adityanath said that the Bihar CM has worked for the welfare of the state’s 10 crore people.

Targeting the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, the UP chief minister accused the two parties of indulging in corruption and placing family interests above people's welfare, CNBC reported.

Adityanath also recounted the BJP’s promises on issues like Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan.

Known for his fiery speeches, the UP chief minister said: “We ensured delivery of welfare measures without discrimination. We also fulfilled our promises be it rooting out terrorism from Kashmir, beating Pakistan on its own turf ('ghar mein ghus kar maara') or construction of the Ram temple,” Times Now reported.

Talking about the migrant crisis, Adityanath said that “when millions of migrants were forced to flee Delhi by the Aam Aadmi Party government, we in UP received them with warm water to wash their tired feet and freshly prepared food to nourish their bodies before they undertook the onward journey back home,” CNBC reported.

Yogi Adityanath also addressed rallies in Arwal and Rohtas. In his second rally in Rohtas district, Adityanath said that now Pakistan-supported terrorists cannot enter Kashmir and attack jawans. Bihar will vote on 28 October, 3 and 7 November. The results will be out on 10 November.

(With inputs from Hindu, Times Now, CNBC)